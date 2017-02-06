Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Kings County, P.E.I.

Winds are expected to grow stronger early Monday afternoon, to 40 km/h with gusts to 70. That combined with high tide could bring some minor flooding and erosion to the North Shore on the eastern end of the Island.

High tide will come between 1:30 and 3 p.m. on that part of the shore.

Confederation Bridge advisory

The Confederation Bridge is also watching the wind Monday.

It says starting late Monday morning there is potential for the weather to force traffic restrictions.

Those conditions are expected to continue until 6 a.m. Tuesday.