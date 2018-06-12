Permanent ER docs to be hired for Montague hospital, province promises

Health PEI plans to hire dedicated emergency department doctors at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, the province announced Tuesday in the legislature.

The new doctors will help out the family physicians now providing ER care at the hospital — the new doctors will cover the majority of shifts.

"This will address the recent chronic challenges with physician coverage for emergency department shifts at Kings County Memorial Hospital," said a news release issued by Health PEI.

"We have developed a plan to create more stable and sustainable health-care services for the region," said Health and Wellness Minister Robert Mitchell in the release.

"By hiring additional physicians, we can be confident that the doors of the emergency department at KCMH remain open."

The province consulted with Kings County residents and hospital staff about the changes, Mitchell added.

Hours extended at local medical clinic

The province also plans to expand the hours of operation at the Montague Health Centre, providing more evening appointments for locals who work or study during the day. The health centre building is right next to the hospital.

The Montague hospital ER will close two hours earlier than before, while the nearby medical clinic will extend hours. (John Robertson/CBC)

The added support will allow the Montague-based family physicians to provide more primary care services by seeing more patients throughout the week who are part of their family practice, the release said.

Starting July 1, the health centre will be open Monday and Wednesday evenings from 4 to 7 p.m. for people who are patients of the Eastern Kings or Montague Health Centres.

The hospital's hours will also change July 1 — it will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, where it had been open until 10 p.m.

Preventing burnout

The number of people visiting the ER peaks early in the day and over suppertime hours, Health PEI said. It will reassess the new hours at the end of summer.

"These changes are a holistic approach to addressing concerns with access to both emergency and primary care in the region," said Dr. André Celliers, family physician and executive director of medical affairs.

"By realigning our clinical resources in Montague as we are doing — optimizing staffing and services — we will improve access to primary care for patients, improve patient flow in the emergency department, and better support physicians and staff so that they do not burn out."

The province plans to begin recruiting locum and permanent emergency department doctors for the hospital this week, the release said.

