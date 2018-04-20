Skip to Main Content
Emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital closed for second time this month

Notifications

Emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital closed for second time this month

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital will be closed Friday from 3-10 p.m. because of a lack of doctor coverage, according to a release from Health PEI.

The ER is closed from 3-10 p.m. Friday

Malcolm Campbell · CBC News ·
The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital will reopen on Saturday at 8 a.m. (CBC)

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital will be closed Friday from 3-10 p.m. because of a lack of doctor coverage, according to a release from Health PEI.

The department will reopen on Saturday at 8 a.m.

In the release, Health PEI advises those needing urgent treatment to call 911 or go to Queen Elizabeth Hospital if they have:

  • Discomfort or tightness in the chest.

  • Unusual shortness of breath.

  • Abdominal pain.

  • Prolonged, persistent headache or dizziness.

  • An injury that requires stitches or a broken bone.

  • A child with prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

  • A baby under six months of age with a fever of 38 C or higher.

Health PEI is also encouraging Islander seeking non-urgent care to visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic.

People can also call 811 to speak with a registered nurse for advice on health concerns.

More P.E.I. News

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us