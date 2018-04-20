Emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital closed for second time this month
The ER is closed from 3-10 p.m. Friday
The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital will be closed Friday from 3-10 p.m. because of a lack of doctor coverage, according to a release from Health PEI.
The department will reopen on Saturday at 8 a.m.
In the release, Health PEI advises those needing urgent treatment to call 911 or go to Queen Elizabeth Hospital if they have:
Discomfort or tightness in the chest.
Unusual shortness of breath.
Abdominal pain.
Prolonged, persistent headache or dizziness.
An injury that requires stitches or a broken bone.
A child with prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
A baby under six months of age with a fever of 38 C or higher.
Health PEI is also encouraging Islander seeking non-urgent care to visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic.
People can also call 811 to speak with a registered nurse for advice on health concerns.