Emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital closed for second time this month

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital will be closed Friday from 3-10 p.m. because of a lack of doctor coverage, according to a release from Health PEI.

The department will reopen on Saturday at 8 a.m.

In the release, Health PEI advises those needing urgent treatment to call 911 or go to Queen Elizabeth Hospital if they have:

Discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Unusual shortness of breath.

Abdominal pain.

Prolonged, persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury that requires stitches or a broken bone.

A child with prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age with a fever of 38 C or higher.

Health PEI is also encouraging Islander seeking non-urgent care to visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic.

People can also call 811 to speak with a registered nurse for advice on health concerns.

