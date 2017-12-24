The Kings County Memorial Hospital's emergency department in Montague, P.E.I., will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 26, due to a lack of doctors.

The emergency department will re-open Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 8 a.m.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

Islanders with any health concerns or in need of health information can also call 811 to speak with an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.