Kings County ER closed Sunday, Monday evening

The Kings County Memorial Hospital will be closed all day Sunday and Monday evening due to a temporary lack of doctors.

The emergency department will be open Monday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. only.

With the emergency room in Montague closed, residents are being directed instead to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for emergency care.

Closures due to staff shortages have been an ongoing problem at the hospital, with about a dozen closures since the fall, and several more expected during the month of June.

For non-urgent care, Islanders are encouraged to visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic.

