Kings County ER closed again Wednesday

The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital will close Wednesday due to a lack of doctors.

It will open again Thursday at 8 a.m.​

This closure makes it the fourth time since mid-April that the emergency department was closed.

Health PEI advises anyone with medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital if they have:

Discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Unusual shortness of breath.

Abdominal pain.

Prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

Prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months that has a fever of 38°C or higher.

Health PEI is also encouraging Islanders seeking non-urgent care to visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic.

People can also call 811 to speak with a registered nurse for advice on health concerns.

