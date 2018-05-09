Skip to Main Content
Kings County ER closed again Wednesday

The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital will close Wednesday due to a lack of doctors.

This closure makes it the fourth time since mid-April that the emergency department has been closed

Health PEI is also encouraging Islanders seeking non-urgent care to visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic. (CBC)

It will open again Thursday at 8 a.m.​

Health PEI advises anyone with medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital if they have:

  • Discomfort or tightness in the chest.
  • Unusual shortness of breath.
  • Abdominal pain.
  • Prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
  • An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
  • Prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
  • A baby under six months that has a fever of 38°C or higher.

Health PEI is also encouraging Islanders seeking non-urgent care to visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic.

People can also call 811 to speak with a registered nurse for advice on health concerns.

