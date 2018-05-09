Kings County ER closed again Wednesday
The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital will close Wednesday due to a lack of doctors.
This closure makes it the fourth time since mid-April that the emergency department has been closed
It will open again Thursday at 8 a.m.
Health PEI advises anyone with medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital if they have:
- Discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Unusual shortness of breath.
- Abdominal pain.
- Prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- Prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months that has a fever of 38°C or higher.
Health PEI is also encouraging Islanders seeking non-urgent care to visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic.
People can also call 811 to speak with a registered nurse for advice on health concerns.