Skip to Main Content
Kings County Memorial ER closed Saturday
New

Kings County Memorial ER closed Saturday

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., will be closed all day Saturday, June 16, due to a shortage of physicians.

The emergency department will re-open Sunday, June 17, at 8 a.m.

CBC News ·
There have been over a dozen closures of the ER at the Kings County Memorial Hospital since last fall because of a lack of doctors. (John Robertson/CBC)

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., will be closed all day Saturday, June 16, due to a shortage of physicians.

The emergency department will re-open Sunday, June 17, at 8 a.m.

With the emergency in Montague closed, residents are being directed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for emergency care.

There have been over a dozen closures of the ER at the Kings County Memorial Hospital since last fall because of a lack of doctors.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us