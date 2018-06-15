New
Kings County Memorial ER closed Saturday
The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., will be closed all day Saturday, June 16, due to a shortage of physicians.
The emergency department will re-open Sunday, June 17, at 8 a.m.
With the emergency in Montague closed, residents are being directed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for emergency care.
There have been over a dozen closures of the ER at the Kings County Memorial Hospital since last fall because of a lack of doctors.