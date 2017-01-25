Visitor restrictions at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I. will continue, in an effort to control an outbreak of the flu.

Health PEI said some patients remain ill with influenza and others continue to present with flu-like symptoms.

All visitors will have to report to the nurses' station before visiting a patient and need to wear a mask and gown while in a patient's room.

In addition, anyone going to the hospital should clean their hands when entering and leaving the facility, and before and after entering a patient's room or a department.

On Friday, the hospital restricted visitors to immediate family members who are over 12 years old, and put a 15-minute time limit on visits.