Health officials at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., have put new measures into effect to control an outbreak of the flu.

Four new cases of the flu were confirmed over the weekend, while other patients are showing flu-like symptoms.

The province's chief health office and hospital staff have added new rules for visitors.

All visitors will have to report to the nurses' station before visiting a patient and need to wear a mask and gown while in a patient's room.

On Friday, the hospital restricted visitors to immediate family members who are over 12 years old, and put a 15-minute time limit on visits.

The new rules will be in place until at least the middle of week.