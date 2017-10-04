With the addition of Kings County Memorial, the wait times for all Island emergency departments are now available online.

Wait times for the Queen Elizabeth and Prince County hospitals were made available in 2013, and Western Hospital was added in 2016.

Wait times are based on the average time experienced by similar patients over the previous few hours, and are updated every five minutes.

The Kings County Memorial Emergency Department operates from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.