The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague is closed for most of the day Tuesday due to a "temporary lack of physician coverage," Health PEI said.
The emergency department will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a written release said. It will be open again from 4-10 p.m.
Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown if they have:
- Discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Unusual shortness of breath.
- Abdominal pain.
- Prolonged, persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury that requires stitches or a broken bone.
- A child with prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age with a fever of 38 C or higher.
Health PEI suggests for non-urgent care, people visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic.
Islanders can also call 811 to speak with an experienced registered nurse for advice on any health concerns.
