ER at Kings County Memorial Hospital closed for 3rd time this month

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will be closing early today for the third this month due to a lack of doctor coverage.

The ER will close at 3 p.m. instead of its regular closing time of 10 p.m., according to Health PEI. It will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The ER was also closed for part of the day on April 11 and April 20 because no doctors were available to work.

Health PEI advises anyone with urgent medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown if they have:

Discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Unusual shortness of breath.

Abdominal pain.

Prolonged, persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury that requires stitches or a broken bone.

A child with prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age with a fever of 38 C or higher.

Health PEI is also encouraging Islander seeking non-urgent care to visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic.

People can also call 811 to speak with a registered nurse for advice on health concerns.

