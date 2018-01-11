The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital will be closed all day Friday as well as on Monday evening next week from 4 to 10 p.m.

In a written release, Health PEI said the closure is because of a temporary lack of physician coverage.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911 or go to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital ER.

For non-urgent care, Islanders are encouraged to visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic. Those with health concerns or in need of health information can also call 811 to speak with an experienced registered nurse.