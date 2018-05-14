Skip to Main Content
Kings County ER closed Monday

Kings County ER closed Monday

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital is closed Monday.

Emergency will reopen at its regular time Tuesday

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
There is a shortage of doctors to work in the department. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in eastern P.E.I. is closed Monday.

There is a shortage of doctors to work in the department, prompting the temporary closure.

The ER will reopen Tuesday at its regular time, 8 a.m.

Anyone with urgent medical needs is encouraged to call 911 or go to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

