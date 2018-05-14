Kings County ER closed Monday
The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in eastern P.E.I. is closed Monday.
There is a shortage of doctors to work in the department, prompting the temporary closure.
The ER will reopen Tuesday at its regular time, 8 a.m.
Anyone with urgent medical needs is encouraged to call 911 or go to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.