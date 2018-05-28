Skip to Main Content
Kings County Memorial emergency closed Monday

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in eastern P.E.I. will be closed Monday because of a shortage of physicians.

Changes coming to reduce number of closures

The emergency department will reopen Tuesday.. (John Robertson/CBC)

The emergency will open again Tuesday at 8 a.m.

With the emergency in Montague closed, residents are being directed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown for emergency care.

Closures due to staff shortages have been an ongoing problem at the hospital, with about a dozen closures since the fall.

Earlier this month Health PEI announced changes to staffing plans it believes will ease the problem. Those changes come into effect on June 1.

