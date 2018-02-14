A Souris seniors club has written to P.E.I. Health Minister Robert Mitchell to express concern over the limited hours for the emergency room at Kings County Memorial Hospital.

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial in Montague typically operates from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Souris Silver Threads would like to see it operating 24/7.

"We do understand of course that there's some reasons to not to be able to provide services in every small town across P.E.I.," said Patrick Curley, a Silver Threads member who signed his name to the letter.

"But at least it seems reasonable to us we should have a full-time service somewhere in Kings County so that people don't have to drive to Charlottetown for every emergency."

New doctors

The drive from Souris to Charlottetown takes about an hour, while the drive from Souris to Montague is about 35 minutes.

The province recently hired two new doctors in Kings County, which it expects will alleviate the need for unscheduled closures of the emergency.

Curley said that's good news, but he'd like to see full-time emergency services return to the hospital.

In an email to CBC News, Health PEI said it is not considering any changes to the hospital's emergency services.