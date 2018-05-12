King's Playhouse 'hot spot' for paranormal activity, says Haunted crew

After spending a few days and nights in the King's Playhouse in Georgetown, P.E.I., the crew of the TV show Haunted say they were glad to get out of there.

"I'm a little happy to not be in that space today or tonight," said director of photography, Dillon Garland.

The theatre has a rich history in the community and part of the history involves some ghostly legends, such as one about a little girl sitting in one of the theatre's seats.

Those stories motivated the crew from Halifax to spend two days and two nights in the theatre in hopes of seeing paranormal activity for themselves.

Their show, which airs on EastLink Television, tries to capture haunted locations in the Maritimes.

And Garland said they had results.

"We had movement with stuff, visual movement with a couple of things it the theatre area of the King's Playhouse," he said. "Very heavy stuff that shouldn't have been moving."

A crew member says the one of the light fixtures in the theatre began swinging when they were there. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

That made things a bit unnerving but also exciting.

"Mainly what got me the most was in the back area of the King's Playhouse, a park area ... we heard footsteps we cannot explain."

Garland said inside the theatre, one of the large light fixtures started swinging in an abnormal way.

"It was like somebody was somewhere with a fishing wire, they were hauling it one way just to get momentum and then letting go."

The Haunted crew checked with theatre staff who told them they had never seen any of the lights move before.

Garland believes the theatre is a "hot spot for paranormal stories and paranormal and history."

"We were getting a bunch of stuff, like voices upstairs, the footsteps out in the park area, the light swinging," he said.

More P.E.I. news