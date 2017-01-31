A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning has sent three people to hospital with undetermined injuries, police say.

At 9:30 a.m. Prince District RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Route 12 in Kildare, P.E.I., between Alberton and Tignish, a written news release states.

Officers from both the East and West Prince RCMP detachments responded along with members of Island Emergency Health Services, the Alberton Fire Department and P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation.

All three occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were transported to hospital.

A police investigation is underway.