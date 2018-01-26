A charity sport program is cutting back on the number of kids it helps due to a drop in funding.

Last year, the Kidsport program helped 655 kids but that number has now fallen to fewer than 400 due to the program's smaller $100,000 budget.

Program co-ordinators said there is a huge demand, but they don't have the funds to help everyone.

"That's our reality that we're working from," said Gemma Koughan, executive director of Sport P.E.I. "We would love to help 700 kids absolutely, but when you have set a budget, you have to work within that budget, because what's most important is continuing the program. We want to be able to continue it year after year and help as many as we possibly can."

Kidsport helps families with financial barriers get access to sports programs for kids on P.E.I. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The program covers registration costs and equipment cost for a variety of sports but families must now make less than $25,000 a year to qualify for help.

Previously, there was a sliding scale based on the number of children in a family. The organization says demand was climbing every year and they needed to put a cap on who they help.

"We would love those income levels to be higher, absolutely," said Koughan. "If we could feel comfortable and say we could raise $160,000-plus a year, then we can go back to those numbers but we also have to be responsible in terms of running the program and you have to work with what you have."

Gemma Koughan says the organization has to work with the budget they have right now but hopes to again help more people out in the future. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Despite the drop in number of kids they're able to help, Koughan said they did everything they could with the money they had available and they're focusing on raising more money for the program.

"We want to help as many as we can based on our budget and I think we have achieved that so we feel very comfortable about what we were able to do with the funds that we had," she said. "Would we love more funds so we could help more people? Absolutely."