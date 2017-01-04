Children on P.E.I. are being invited learn about birds, have some fun, and make a real contribution to conservation science this weekend.

It's part of a national initiative called Christmas Bird Count for Kids.

The event being hosted at Fullerton's Conservation Park in Stratford by Nature PEI and the Stratford Area Watershed Improvement Group.

A new hobby

Luke Peters of Nature PEI said the event is meant to be fun and educational. In addition, like the bird counts conducted by adults, the data collected will be used to help monitor Island bird populations.

"It's a good way to get children interested in the hopefully new hobby that they'll take up," said Peters.

"It kind of gives them that feeling they at least contributed to some science and [they're] contributing to the conservation of local bird species."

The event is open to kids of all ages, and their parents are welcome to come along too.

It will run from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday.