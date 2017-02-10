Islander Cathy Binette knew she had kidney disease when she met Pat MacAskill, what she didn't know was MacAskill would give her a kidney and a through that, a new lease on life.

Now, 20 years after the transplant, the two are planning to get together soon to celebrate the unique anniversary they share.

"She gives so much joy to other people that I don't think she knows she does," said MacAskill of Binette. "This person has to be here and she has to be in everybody's lives cause she is such a special lady."

She said if she had to do it all over again, she would.

"The pleasure of saving somebody's life, yes, you know, that's a psychological high, but to see the person, to see her, and what she's done and she's been able to do."

Friends met in N.S.

The two met by chance more than 30 years ago in Nova Scotia when their sons ended up on the same minor hockey team.

'It's endless what you miss when you're not here.' - Cathy Binette

Their friendship grew when they worked together at a doctor's office in Halifax. Binette was a nurse, and MacAskill a medical technologist.

Binette returned to the Island several years later, but shortly after, her condition began to deteriorate.

Dialysis 'was overwhelming'

Binette had with polycystic kidney disease, a disorder causing cysts to develop within her kidneys.

In November of 1996 her doctors told her she needed to start dialysis.

She was taught how to complete the process herself at home, filling her garage with the necessary supplies.

Cathy Binette was put on dialysis after her kidneys failed. (Submitted by Cathy Binette)

"It was overwhelming," Binette said.

Thinking back on this time in her life bothers her, but she is grateful it didn't last for too long.

"Compared to anyone on dialysis, I would be embarrassed to say it was a long time," she said.

Determined to donate

Once she saw the impact dialysis was having on Binette's life, MacAskill went into action, inquiring about donating her kidney.

"Seeing her struggle and knowing that there was no immediate help," she said giving the reason for her decision.

She went through the testing process and found she was a match.

Even after MacAskill found she was a suitable donor, doctors were skeptical of success because she wasn't a blood relative.

"As soon as they got to the point where it was 'she's not your sister and we've never done friend-to-friend' the door was closed," MacAskill said.

"But I'm the type of person that if you tell me I can't do something, then that's my mission."

A date is set

MacAskill was persistent, making several phone calls to the hospital, pleading her case and eventually threatening legal action.

"I said 'if she was my sister there wouldn't be any problems, so I'm going to go to a lawyer.'"

Binette says she was told to be prepared to continue on dialysis as it was unlikely the procedure would go ahead.

But persistence paid off and eventually a date for the operation was set.

Cathy Binette with her family. Left to right: Son-in-law Corey, Cathy (standing), daughter Natasha (sitting), granddaughters Katie and Trisha (Submitted by Cathy Binette)

On Feb. 3, 1997 MacAskill gave one of her kidneys to Binette.

The night before the surgery the two had dinner with Binette's mother.

"We got together and laughed like two teenagers, and we were in our 40's," she said.

'Truly amazing'

The operation was a success, and both women began their recovery.

Binette has been here to see a new generation of her family begin with the birth of her three granddaughters and a great-grandson.

"It's endless what you miss when you're not here," Binette said.

"It was just truly amazing."