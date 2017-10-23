Two young Summerside chefs are getting some national attention for their cooking skills.

Nine-year-old Amani Taleb and eight-year-old Addison MacAusland were in Ottawa this weekend after their recipes were chosen in the Kid Food Nation recipe competition.

Children from around the country submitted their culinary creations. The top 26 got to go to a gala in the country's capital and had their recipe featured in a cookbook.

Amani won with her lobster salad recipe.

"I tried to think of something healthy and what I thought of was salad, but I knew I couldn't just go with a salad so I added my Island touch and I added some lobster," she said.

Addison's winner was a granola bar recipe featuring honey, bananas and dried cranberries.

Both young chefs belong to the Boys and Girls Club in Summerside, which was one of the sponsors of the competition.