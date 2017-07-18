Kevin McCarville, CAO for Cornwall for the last 18 years, is packing up his town hall office.

McCarville is a fixture in P.E.I. municipal administration. His 34 years of service include work for Kinkora, St. Eleanor's, East Royalty and Charlottetown.

McCarville feels it's a good time to leave with the new Municipalities Act taking effect in January.

"It makes more sense for somebody to do it from start to finish, than for me to implement some changes and a new person come in with maybe a different way or different ideas of doing things," he said.

Good days, bad days

McCarville said his two favourite days on the job were the day Adam McQuaid brought the Stanley Cup to Cornwall, and when the Fox family attended the opening of the Terry Fox Sports Centre.

'There are some things that we have to do, and we have to do well.' - Kevin McCarville

His toughest day, he said, was when he got a call about a boil water order in the fall of 2000.

"It's the only one we've ever had to deal with, and it's something we had no experience with," he said.

"There's a whole lot of things that the town does and there are some things that we have to do, and we have to do well, and water and sewer are at the top of the list. You know, when people turn on the tap they expect to be able to drink the water."

The town was fortunate, McCarville said, to be able to turn that problem around within just a few days.

McCarville will leave his job at the end of August. He said he will be starting a new job on the Island, which will likely be announced in a few weeks' time.