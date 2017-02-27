After 31 years on CBC News: Compass, weather specialist Kevin "Boomer" Gallant will retire April 28, he announced Monday on live television.

' I just want to go out on a high note and I think Bruce and I will do that at the end of April.' — Kevin "Boomer" Gallant

"I'm ready to retire and am looking forward to those days," he told CBC News earlier. "I'm going to be a grandfather in a couple of months time, so grandchildren, a happy family and I'm looking forward to some special days ahead."

Gallant gardens 10 months of the year — and will continue to in his retirement. (Submitted by Kevin 'Boomer' Gallant)

Gallant said he'd been talking about retirement with his family since last October. Last week, when Compass host Bruce Rainnie announced he'd accepted a new job in Halifax starting in May, Gallant said he knew the time was right.

"To go out together I think is sort of a poetic ending to a great tenure at CBC," he said. "It's been fun, it's been fun with Bruce, and when he's going, I'm going with him."

'I always had that keen interest in weather'

Gallant started doing weather for Compass on a fill-in basis on Aug. 22, 1986. After a series of contracts, he later became the permanent weather specialist.

The weather has long been an interest of his, he said.

There's nothing quite like a good snowstorm for Gallant. This photo was taken during the record-breaking winter of 2014-15. (Submitted by Kevin 'Boomer' Gallant)

"I've checked the weather since I was a young boy playing baseball, and the neighbours, my friends, even at 10, 11, 12 years old, would ask me 'Is it going to rain this afternoon?'" he said. "I always had that keen interest in weather."

In Grade 4, he had to write an essay about what he wanted to be when he grew up.

"I wrote down I would like to be a racetrack announcer some day and a weatherman," he said. Prior to working at CBC, Gallant spent 16 years calling harness races at the Charlottetown Driving Park.

"I've done both, and I think I've done a pretty good job of both of them, so dreams do come true folks."

Many highlights over the years

He's enjoyed every day of work his three decades with the CBC, with many highlights, he said.

"Every night was different — it's like the weather," he said.

Tracking storms has been one of the highlights of Kevin 'Boomer' Gallant's career with CBC. (Jesara Sinclair/CBC)

And one of the big highlights has been storm days — when the weather is the biggest story, and Gallant is busy tracking whatever system is making its way to the Island.

"That's when you put your know-how to work," he said.

Another highlight has been getting to talk to different people in his daily segment about community events and fundraisers happening in P.E.I.

"The community groups have added to the fun I've had on Compass," he said. "I like to have fun with whatever I do … I just want to go out on a high note and I think Bruce and I will do that at the end of April.

Gallant (right), with Jen Smith and Rob Leclair on the 2016 CBC Feed a Family turkey tour. (CBC)

Keeping busy in retirement

After he retires, Gallant will stay busy, going to the gym five days a week, gardening ten months of the year (some of those months in his greenhouse), and doing lots of baking and cooking.

And yes, he'll still be checking the weather.

"I will be checking it daily — but I don't know if I'll be doing stats on a monthly basis," he said.

Gallant says his garden will continue to keep him busy in his retirement. (Submitted by Kevin 'Boomer' Gallant)

He plans to stay on P.E.I.

"I'm an Island boy," he said. "I'm a true and bred Islander and I'm going to plant my feet here until they plant me."

'Compass will carry on'

It may seem like the end of an era for dedicated Compass viewers, but it is also the start of a new era for the show.

As for who will replace Gallant, CBC will start looking at new opportunities right away.

"Compass will carry on. Islanders love their news, and they love to hear it," said Gallant.

"I just want to thank the people for tuning in to Compass. It's a part of the cultural fabric of Prince Edward Island … It was nice to be a part of it for 30-some years."