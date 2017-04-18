The Red Isle Classic P.E.I. Kettlebell Sport Open will bring Island weightlifters together with entries from Nova Scotia and New Brunswick in Montague, P.E.I., on Saturday.

Competitors can enter into several events including snatch, jerk and long-cycle as well as biathlon which is snatch and jerk.

Susan Walsh, the organizer of the open, said that kettlebell sports are becoming more popular.

"We're thrilled to see it growing," she said. "It's growing worldwide."

"The sky is the limit here."

Don't drop the bell

Kettlebell sport is an endurance event that involves lifting the weights over a period of 10 minutes.

Competitors cannot let the bells hit the ground in that span.

This will be the fourth competition for Susan Walsh, but the first for the rest of the Red Isle Bells. (Jennie Fougere)

Every rep is counted by a judge to ensure proper technique, and the goal is to get as many as possible in the allotted time.

'Sense of satisfaction'

Walsh has been practicing and teaching kettlebell for nine years and competing for about a year and a half.

Saturday will be her fourth competition.

She said the sport has mental challenges similar to long-distance running.

Susan Walsh says the sport has been growing in popularity in the region and around the world. (Jennie Fougere)

"It's competition, but really it's yourself that you're competing against," she said. "Everyone has their own struggles along the way."

"Lots of emotion at the end of it for sure, and just huge, huge sense of satisfaction."

Red Isle Bells

Walsh is a member of the Red Isle Bells, a 10-member, all-female group of lifters that will be competing at the open.

"Just a fantastic group of ladies," she said.

Susan Walsh has been practicing and teaching kettlebell for nine years. (Jennie Fougere)

She said that this is the first time the team will be in competition.

"A little bit of jitters of course."

"But lots of excitement and we're just thrilled to be hosting down in Montague."