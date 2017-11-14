The City of Charlottetown is closing a busy section of street in the downtown Tuesday to install utility services.
Kent Street, between Queen and Great George streets, will be closed for the day, starting at 7 a.m.
This closure is necessary to install utility services, and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
Sidewalks will remain open.
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Disrespectful, or necessary? The politics of campaigning on Remembrance Day
- MORE P.E.I. NEWS | Dr. Garth Slysz returns to P.E.I., but not to his former patients