After operating at a deficit last year, the group in charge of the Kensington Welcome Centre is looking to improve the centre and increase the number of visitors.

"This is a gem of an opportunity with the centre, and my fear is if we don't get some momentum behind it and keep those doors open we're going to lose it for good," said Jaime Zehr, chair of the steering committee that runs the centre in Kensington, P.E.I.

"It makes such an impact to the local businesses."

The centre's leadership also includes Kensington Mayor Rowan Caseley, Central Coastal Tourism Partnership, the Kensington and Area Chamber of Commerce and private business people. The committee took over last year after a business person stepped away from the centre's operation in 2015.

For the upcoming tourist season, Zehr, who is co-owner of the town's Island Stone Pub, has redone the centre's business plan.

One of the proposed changes involves opening the centre for six days a week [Tuesday-Sunday] but with a shorter season — opening later in June than last year and closing at the end of September rather than October — to coincide with the peak time that tourists visit the centre.

According to Zehr, about 10,000 people visited the centre last year, mostly in July, August and early September.

Local products and artwork

Another proposal is to diversify the products available at the centre to include Island artwork such as paintings, photographs and pottery, as well as local items such as honey.

Zehr said the centre could also be offering ferry passes and bicycle rentals. As well, the centre is looking at hiring three paid positions, including a full-time manager.

Especially given Canada's 150th anniversary, Zehr said, it is important for the tourist centre to help visitors maximize their experience in Kensington this summer.

"Our goal is to keep [visitors] in the Kensington area longer, spend their time, spend their dollars and really have a good experience," she said.