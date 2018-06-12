Kensington Mayor Rowan Caseley won't reoffer this fall

Kensington Mayor Rowan Caseley won't be running again in this fall's municipal election.

Caseley, 70, had been a town councillor for five years and is now finishing up four years as mayor.

"I figured my time was up," said Caseley. "Accomplished a bunch of the things I wanted to get done.

"I just figured it was time for somebody else to step up and maybe bring some new ideas to the town."

The mayor said he's seen the town change a lot and is happy with what's been accomplished — including the redevelopment of the downtown.

"Our industrial park is full now and there's very few empty spaces if any for commercial downtown now and housing is moving and population is growing," he said.

"It's a good time to leave — go when things are good."

Caseley hopes to have the town's strategic plan completed by the end of his term, which will provide a new direction for the new mayor and council.

He will remain in the post until elections in November. After that he plans to enjoy retirement, he said.

