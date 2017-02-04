The Royal Canadian Legion in Kensington, P.E.I., is getting $250,000 from the federal government to help it move to a new location.

The branch has been on Victoria Street since 1954. It recently purchased the Lions Club building on Garden Drive and plans to expand and upgrade the building.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 9 in Kensington, P.E.I., has been on Victoria Street since 1954. (Google Maps)

"We can now move forward to realize our plans to relocate our legion," said retired Lt.-Col. Dennis Hopping in a news release.

"This newly renovated facility will provide barrier-free accessibility for all, create unique recognitions for veterans and their contributions throughout history, and serve as a gathering point for community groups like the Legion's Ladies Auxiliary, the Kensington Lions Club and others."

ACOA is providing the money through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, said Malpeque MP Wayne Easter. The legion will contribute $266,450 toward the project.