Residents in Kensington, P.E.I., will soon have to find a new place to dump their yard waste.

For about 20 years, an empty lot behind the town's public works department served as a place for people to dump their organic garbage.

But Mayor Rowan Caseley said the space was filling up and the town had already reduced the times people would be allowed to get rid of their leaves, tree stumps and branches.

He also said the province wanted an end to the dumping because it already provides yard waste pickup, which puts the organic material to better use.

"I guess from their point of view their purpose in composting leaves and branches and trees and things like that is to turn it into a compostable material and not just buried," he said. "So they frowned on us continuing with the operation and recommended that we not because they do provide that service."

The town council voted on Monday to start planning for a cease of operations. Caseley said the site will be shut down in the coming months.