Friday was a long day for Michelle Campbell, but one that had special meaning for the Kensington, P.E.I., resident.

Campbell was up since around 5:30 a.m. along with other volunteers cooking a free Christmas dinner for seniors, people that are less fortunate or those who are going to be alone for the holidays.

Campbell calls the event Random Acts of Christmas Kindness. She expected about 70 people to attend the free dinner Friday evening.

"There's a lot of people who would love to have a Christmas dinner with friends and family, and know that somebody is actually out there that really cares," she said.

Idea came from mother and her daughter

Campbell got the idea to start the free Christmas dinner one day after an encounter with a mother and her young daughter. They were underdressed for the weather, wearing slippers, a spring jacket and a sweater, and came into the coffee shop where Campbell works to warm up.

Campbell asked the woman if she wanted a coffee, but she replied that all she had was five cents because she just got out of an abusive relationship. Campbell went to get the woman a coffee and the young girl a drink anyway, but when she came back, they were both gone.

"And, it bothered me all night," said Campbell. "All I could think about was them two."

Campbell got help starting the event from Kensington-Malpeque MLA Matthew MacKay and resident Jamie MacKay. As well, food for the dinner was donated by the community.

Hopes to make it an annual event

She is hoping the dinner becomes an annual event.

"It's like having my family with me. Just to see the smile on people's faces, knowing that you're not alone, and just the joy in people's hearts," she said.

Doors for the event were scheduled to open at 4:30 p.m. with the dinner beginning at 5 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. at the Murray Christian Centre in Kensington.