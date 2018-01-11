One thing that won't be growing in Kensington's first-ever community garden is pot.

The organizer, Jamie MacKay said he just finalized a contract with the town.

They've decided the garden will be on a property on School Street. MacKay figures there is enough room for about 20 plots — and some of them will be raised, to make it easier for seniors to garden. He said he's received a lot of support from the community and businesses.

"We also already have interest from a school breakfast program who is looking at using it to provide some vegetables for their students," MacKay said.

MacKay is volunteering his time in setting up the garden and is hoping to make the plots free to anyone who wants one, seed included. He is hoping to have it ready for the spring.

No marijuana

But he wanted to make sure marijuana isn't included.

"I was taking the advice of a few other people who are helping me with it," MacKay said. "I just want to alleviate any concerns they might have because it's all volunteer-based so I didn't want to have any legal or any stress to anybody who's just helping me."

It's expected the rules Ottawa is going to draw up on pot legalization will stipulate cannabis will only be allowed to be

grown in people's homes.

Jamie MacKay is organizing the Kensington community garden and hopes all the plots will be free for everyone wanting one.

The garden is going to be called Ross's Place, in memory of his father who died last year. MacKay said his father spent his life helping others and would have loved to work on a project like this.

Anyone interested in getting one of the plots should call the town hall.