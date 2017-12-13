Kensington, P.E.I., will have its own community garden in the town after a community member volunteered to organize one.

Rowan Caseley, the mayor of Kensington, said the town is looking at two places for the garden. He said council has already approved the garden and is just waiting to sign an operating agreement for whichever property is chosen.

"We have no idea what the need is but there are enough people that have expressed or have asked the question, 'Is there a location that can be turned into a community garden?'"

The initiative is being spearheaded by Jamie MacKay, a co-ordinator for Red Cross in Kensington, who is going to choose which site will be better for the garden. The two sites under consideration are beside the swimming pool on School Street where a house used to be and a larger piece of land beside the Community Garden Complex.

Caseley said local churches are also involved in the project and are looking to grow crops and give them to the food bank or people in need.

There are no plans to charge for plots at this time, Caseley said.