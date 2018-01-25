This weekend 18 peewee hockey players from Kensington, P.E.I., will hit the ice for a friendly hockey tournament while also making new friends in a second language.

Hockey players from Bedford, Que., will visit P.E.I. for the weekend and stay with the local players and their families. Next month, the Kensington players will travel to Quebec and do the same. The hockey exchange is an annual tradition for the two communities and is now in its 50th year.

"One of my friends who went last year, his dad went too. So it's pretty cool to know that it's been going on for 50 years," says 12-year-old Kaelan Wood.

Lasting memories

Ed Doucette is co-chair of the 50th anniversary committee. He also participated in the hockey exchange in its very first year — an experience he said left him with happy memories and lasting friendships.

'I probably picked up a little French, and they probably picked up a little English. But it's amazing how we did get along.' — Ed Doucette

"It was quite a thrill," Doucette said.

"At that time I had never been off the Island, and to go by train and arrive into Montreal city looking at all these skyscrapers, it was pretty impressive."

He remembers staying with a family with four kids. They didn't speak English, and he didn't speak French. But he says they figured out how to communicate.

"There was a lot of pointing but, you know, it's funny," he said.

"At the end of the week I probably picked up a little French and they probably picked up a little English. … It's amazing how we did get along."

Fifty years later, Doucette is still in touch with some of the people he met through the exchange.

Next generation

And the next generation of players are making their own friendships and memories. Eleven-year-old Jase Sherry got a taste last year when his brother participated in the exchange and now he finally has the chance to go.

"It just felt great," Sherry said.

He and his brother are matched up with another pair of brothers from Bedford.

Jase Sherry, left, and Kaelan Wood are excited to participate in this year's exchange. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Kaelan Wood will participate for the second time this year. While he doesn't speak much French, he said he enjoyed getting to know the Quebec players last year.

"Sometimes we were like confused we … didn't know what they were saying, but then we kind of figured it out and we had fun together," Wood said.

World record attempt

Organizers will host a banquet, parade and other events this weekend. They have also created a memory book to celebrate the history of the exchange.

But to mark the occasion, they are also hoping for official recognition as Guinness World Record holders for the world's longest running friendly hockey exchange.

Organizers said they will find out if they've achieved that goal after Bedford hosts the Island players for the second part of the exchange next month.

And Doucette said he hopes the tradition will continue for 50 more years.