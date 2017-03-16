A community arena in central P.E.I. will soon have a new name, and the owners of the naming rights for the arena are looking for help from the public.

The naming rights for Kensington's Community Gardens Arena Complex were recently purchased by the Malpeque Bay Credit Union.

"All we're doing is looking for ideas and taking those ideas and putting them together," said Credit Union manager Marc LeClair.

"A committee has been set up made up of representatives from the Credit Union and the town and eventually we will decide on a name."

There are a few rules to keep in mind. It shouldn't be more than four words, and two of them have to be "Credit Union."

The deadline to submit your idea online is Friday, March 24.