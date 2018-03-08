An Island man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for drug and weapon charges.

Kenneth Bradford King was sentenced Monday in Charlottetown Supreme Court.

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court, Charlottetown police found cocaine and methamphetamine in a motel room where King was staying in January 2017. They also found steroids, cash, weigh scales, baggies, cell phones and what is described in court records as a chemical "cutting agent."

King was arrested again last March for having a shotgun and ammunition in his possession.

Then in July, police found King in possession of 49.4 grams of cocaine, 99 methamphetamine pills and a spring-loaded knife.

Court also heard that on another occasion last July, Charlottetown police were called to a residence in response to a report of a suspected impaired driver. Police found a motorcycle laying in the street. A witness gave police video showing King trying to get on the fallen motorcycle, then leaving the scene.

King had pleaded guilty to the charges prior to Monday's sentencing, including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, unlawful possession of a weapon, failure to comply with a court order and driving while disqualified.

In addition to seven years in prison, Justice Terri MacPherson imposed a life-time weapons prohibition.