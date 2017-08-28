The Island Storm basketball team has hired Tim Kendrick as its new head coach.

He's only the second coach in the team's six-year history.

Team vice-president Brett Poirier said it was a three-month process to decide on a new coach, and the team is excited to have Kendrick on board.

Islanders can expect aggressive play at both ends of the floor under his leadership, says Kendrick. (Island Storm/Facebook)

Kendrick has nearly 30 years of coaching experience, including as head coach of UPEI Panthers for the last six years.

He said he and his family are thrilled to stay in Charlottetown and on the Island, and he's excited to be a part of the National Basketball League of Canada.

"It's great to be here. It's great to be in the NBL," said Kendrick.

"I think the NBL is really on the threshold of taking off. I think it's going to be a huge league in the coming years and I couldn't be more excited to be in it."

Canadian connections

Poirier said the Storm were attracted by Kendrick's approachability, and believe he will connect well with the fans.

He added Kendrick's Canadian connections will serve the team well in recruitment, given new NBL rules that require five Canadians on the roster instead of two.

Brett Poirier says Kendrick's Canadian connections will help the team. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Poirier also moved to dispel rumours that the team was in trouble following the departure of founding coach Joe Salerno, and the long period before a new coach was announced.

"Admittedly, we were probably slower reacting than we should have been," he said.

"There was never really a doubt. We just wanted to make sure we had all our ducks in a row before making an announcement."