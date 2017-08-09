When it comes to chopping and sawing wood, chances are Kelly Bowness can do it faster than you.

Bowness, from Montrose, P.E.I., recently won the STIHL Timbersports Pro Women's Canadian championship. It's a national competition that pits participants against the clock to complete lumberjack-like activities.

Bowness won the competition on Aug. 5, in London, ON.

17 years of experience

Bowness first got involved in lumberjack competitions in 2000, when she was attending the Nova Scotia Agricultural College. A friend suggested she try out for the varsity woodsmen team.

"I grew up on a farm but I … didn't really pick up a knack until I joined that team," said Bowness.

Since then, Bowness has continued with the sport, typically competing most weekends throughout the summer, mostly in the Maritimes.

Kelly Bowness won the STIHL Timbersports Pro Women's Canadian Championship. (Submitted by Kelly Bowness)

"It's something different and it's quite challenging. And … there's a whole group of people that you get to compete with and you make great friends and it's a very social sport."

'My goal was to at least place in the top 4'

To qualify for the STIHL Timbersport championship, Bowness had to place in the top three in a qualifying competition in June. Bowness had competed in the qualifying competition in previous years, but had never finished in the top three. This year, she placed third.

Heading into the championships, Bowness said she knew she would face strong competition.

"I knew it was going to be tough, so my goal was to at least place in the top four, and just try my best."

Kelly Bowness said she typically competes most weekends throughout the summer. (Submitted by Kelly Bowness)

Bowness said she's come a long way from when she started competing 17 years ago. In the championship, she completed an underhand chop — which involves cutting through a 12-inch round of wood — in just one minute and 13 seconds.

She said back when she started competing, the same challenge would probably have taken her three to five minutes.

Expensive hobby

In addition to her skill, Bowness attributes part of the improvement to owning better equipment.

"As you get more into it, you buy better gear," said Bowness. "You know, if you have decent, expensive axes and saws, you're going to do quite well regardless."

She said an axe can cost up to $700, and saws up to $2,000.

What's next

Now that she's a national champ, there are no larger competitions for Bowness to attend.

"This is as big as it gets right now for women. Of course, women in this sport, we've worked hard to get it to where it is today," said Bowness. "Maybe in the future there might be a chance to go to higher [competitions], something like the worlds."

Kelly Bowness has been competing in lumberjack competitions for 17 years. (Submitted by Kelly Bowness)

In the meantime, Bowness is still competing at other, smaller competitions. And she will be back at the STIHL Timbersports championship next year to defend her title.