A P.E.I. dairy farmer has been inducted into the Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame for his leadership and dedication to the industry.

Keith Barrett began farming in Belmont, P.E.I., in the early 1950s and retired from Oceanbrae Farm just a few years ago.

"I knew at an early stage that I wanted to farm," said the 87-year-old Barrett.

Keith Barrett started farming in the early 1960s. (Atlantic Agricultural Hall of Fame)

"I loved animals and it was a thing I knew I wanted to do from the time I was a child."

Barrett was known internationally for breeding milking shorthorn cattle.

He travelled the world, showing cattle at exhibitions across the country and working with breeding associations as far away as the U.K. and Australia.

During his career, he was involved in several organizations, including the P.E.I. Shorthorn Association, the P.E.I. Crop Insurance Board and the P.E.I. Milk Marketing Board.