The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague, P.E.I., is closed Thursday night due to a "temporary lack of nursing coverage," Health PEI said.

The emergency department will be closed from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, a written release said. It will be open again Friday at 8 a.m.

Anyone with urgent medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown if they have:

Discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Unusual shortness of breath.

Abdominal pain.

Prolonged, persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury that requires stitches or a broken bone.

A child with prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age with a fever of 38 C or higher.

Health PEI suggests for non-urgent care, people visit their primary care provider or a walk-in clinic.

Islanders can also call 811 to speak with an experienced registered nurse for advice on any health concerns.