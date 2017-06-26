A man was found safe after his kayak capsized in the Cascumpec Bay area of Prince County on Friday evening.

The man and his wife were kayaking from the sand dunes on their way back to shore when the weather conditions took a bad turn.

His wife made it safely back to shore, but the husband's boat was taken away by strong winds.

According to an RCMP news release, police were notified that a kayaker was missing around 5:00 p.m. Friday evening.

'Be mindful of changing weather conditions'

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax was notified. It worked together with the Prince District RCMP to dispatch a Canadian Coast Guard Vessel from Alberton to help.

Members of the Alberton Fire Department and Island Emergency Services also joined in the rescue efforts.

The Coast Guard vessel found the man around 6:20 p.m. in shallow water not far from land after his kayak had capsized.

Island Emergency Services assessed him and he was released.

In a news release, the RCMP stated, "Recreational boaters and pleasure craft operators are reminded this summer season to be mindful of changing weather conditions and the effects this has on their ability to travel safely."