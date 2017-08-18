A former national team field hockey captain from P.E.I. wants to pass on her knowledge of the sport to young athletes.

Katie Baker is running a summer field hockey clinic at UPEI Friday in support of KidSport P.E.I.

Baker competed at the 2001 and 2005 Canada Games and went on to play for the Canadian national team. She was team captain until she retired in 2012.

Former teammates attending

Baker lives in Vancouver, but often puts on clinics when she visits the Island.

"It's just about getting to meet and talk about field hockey and the opportunities that are provided by playing sport," she said.

"Or it's learning and polishing up on some field hockey skills before season starts."

Baker will be joined at the clinic by five of her former national teammates.

The clinic is open to athletes in university, high school and junior high.