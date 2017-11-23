Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on P.E.I. today to receive the Symons Medal and give a lecture at the Confederation Centre of the Arts in Charlottetown.
The event kicks off at noon with a performance by the Dream Catchers. The presentation of the Symons Medal is scheduled to start at 12:45 p.m. AT, followed by Trudeau's speech and a Q and A session with the prime minister.
The event will be streamed live here and on the CBC P.E.I. Facebook page.
The Symons Medal, named for Prof. Thomas H. B. Symons, the founding president of Trent University, is awarded to a distinguished person who has made an exceptional contribution to Canadian life. Previous recipients include Prince Charles, Paul Gross, Beverley McLachlin and David Suzuki.
