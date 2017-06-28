Prime Minister Justin Trudeau' is making a brief visit to P.E.I. on Thursday, his first visit to the Island since August.

Trudeau will meet with P.E.I. Prime Minister Wade MacLauchlan at 8:40 a.m. at the Rodd Brudenell Resort in Cardigan, P.E.I.

At 9:30 a.m., he is scheduled to be at the Montague Curling Club for a "meet and greet" with Lawrence MacAulay, MP for Cardigan. Trudeau is expected to speak at the event.

From there, Trudeau will be travelling to Charlottetown Harbour to tour the C3 Expedition Boat. He is expected to arrive in Charlottetown at 11:15 a.m.

Then at 12:30 p.m., Trudeau will be holding a media availability at the harbour. Trudeau's visit at the Charlottetown Harbour isn't open to the public.

In August, Justin Trudeau visited Old Home Week and handed out ice cream at Cows Creamery in Charlottetown. (CBC)

Trudeau last visited the Island on Aug. 16. During the four-hour visit, he met briefly with P.E.I. Premier Wade MacLauchlan and then visited the fairground at Old Home Week and the Red Shores racetrack in Charlottetown.

He also served ice cream at Cows Creamery, shook hands with people, signed autographs and posed in selfies at the waterfront.

Earlier that day in Bridgetown, N.S., Trudeau announced $116 million in federal funding for water and transit projects. But on P.E.I., he didn't make any policy announcements or take questions from the media.