P.E.I.'s junior curling teams didn't bring home any medals at the national championships on the weekend, but some significant individual awards are coming home to the Island.

Pat Quilty, coach of the Lauren Lenentine rink from Cornwall, won the Asham National Coaching Award for women's teams. The award is decided on by a vote of coaches at the event.

Montague's Brooks Roche won the Joan Mead Legacy Award. The Mead honour is for leadership, excellence and fair play on the ice, as well as community involvement, academics, and volunteer work.

It includes a $500 scholarship.