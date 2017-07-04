Temperatures were up and rainfall was down at Environment Canada's weather station at Charlottetown Airport in June.

Both daytime highs and overnight lows were up about a degree over the average, with the daily high averaging 20.5 C and overnight low averaging 10.5 C.

Rainfall was 85 mm, 13.5 per cent below average. Much of that rain was concentrated in just two days: 34.6 mm fell on June 9 and 23.8 mm fell on June 24.

June weather at Charlottetown Airport Average 2017 Daily high 19.4 C 20.5 C Daily low 9.6 C 10.5 C Rain 98.8 mm 85 mm

