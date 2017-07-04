Temperatures were up and rainfall was down at Environment Canada's weather station at Charlottetown Airport in June.
Both daytime highs and overnight lows were up about a degree over the average, with the daily high averaging 20.5 C and overnight low averaging 10.5 C.
Rainfall was 85 mm, 13.5 per cent below average. Much of that rain was concentrated in just two days: 34.6 mm fell on June 9 and 23.8 mm fell on June 24.
|Average
|2017
|Daily high
|19.4 C
|20.5 C
|Daily low
|9.6 C
|10.5 C
|Rain
|98.8 mm
|85 mm
