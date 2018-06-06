Skip to Main Content
Christmas in June? Snow falls on Charlottetown

Notifications

New

Christmas in June? Snow falls on Charlottetown

It started well mixed in with the rain and then it began to become more clear. It is June 6 and it is snowing in Charlottetown.

Temperature forecast to hit double digits

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
The Adirondack chairs are out, but the snow was falling. (Jay Scotland/CBC)

It started well mixed in with the rain and then it began to become more clear. It is June 6 and it is snowing in Charlottetown.

It started around 6:30 a.m. and was still falling at 7 a.m. The temperature was hovering at 2 C.

The snow was not sticking, melting quickly on the wet ground from overnight night rain.

Environment Canada had called for showers Tuesday morning. The temperature is expected to climb to 12 C.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us