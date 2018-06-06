Christmas in June? Snow falls on Charlottetown

It started well mixed in with the rain and then it began to become more clear. It is June 6 and it is snowing in Charlottetown.

Only 201 days until Christmas. ❄️❄️❄️ <a href="https://t.co/xF2Y8JhpOp">pic.twitter.com/xF2Y8JhpOp</a> —@JayScotland

It started around 6:30 a.m. and was still falling at 7 a.m. The temperature was hovering at 2 C.

The snow was not sticking, melting quickly on the wet ground from overnight night rain.

Environment Canada had called for showers Tuesday morning. The temperature is expected to climb to 12 C.

More P.E.I. news