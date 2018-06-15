7 fun things to do on P.E.I. this Father's Day weekend

This weekend it's all about dad — that's what you can tell him as you enjoy a wide array of concerts, special meals and more.

Here's but a sampling.

1. Festival of Small Halls

It started last Sunday and is now in full swing, with a Lennie Gallant and Friends show Friday night in Murray River — sorry it is sold out, but there's more.

Friday, take in Story Times and Punchlines at the Cymbria Lions Club. It's being billed as "the festival's top storytelling event of 2018." It's hosted my Irish Mythen, and features storytellers Dennis King, Alan Buchanan, Michael Pendergast and James Mullinger. Tickets are $25 and are available from the Lions Club at (902) 963-2166.

Music, dancing and storytelling in small rural centres across P.E.I. are the heart of the Small Halls Festival. (Prince Edward Island Tourism/Facebook)

Saturday there's a children's show and petting zoo with Music Man Michael Pendergast at the College of Piping in Summerside at 10 a.m. — admission by donation.

Also the Ellis Family Band at West Point Harbourside Centre with Cynthia MacLeod and Michael Pendergast at 7:30 p.m. ($25), A Fiddler on the Shore concert with J.P. Cormier, Amy and Rachel Beck and The Ross Family ($25), and From Our Island to Yours with Treble With Girls, Danny Drouin, stepdancers, fiddlers and more at the Fortune Community Centre ($20).

Sunday the Up West Hoedown at the St. Louis Community Centre features Kelley Mooney and the band Tip Er Back ($15).

See a complete list of Small Halls events and links to tickets here.





2. Let Them Eat Cake

The annual Let Them Eat Cake fundraiser for Rock Barra Artist Retreat is Saturday at 7 p.m. at The Haviland Club in Charlottetown.

You never know what kinds of cake you'll find at the annual Let Them Eat Cake fundraiser, which includes music and and an art auction.

Some of P.E.I.'s finest bakers have been invited to whip up delicious cakes including gluten-free, dairy-free and sugar-free options. Some are sinfully decadent and others like raw key lime are filled with only healthy ingredients. Attendees get to try them all.

There will be a cake parade and an art auction with music with Patrick Bunston, Teresa Doyle, Katlin Doyle and Jonathan Gallant.

Tickets available at the door and are $15.

3. Museum Pieces

Museum Pieces, an alt-pop-trad duo, is over from Halifax for two shows on P.E.I. this weekend, both on Saturday night.

"I have prepared intense Brit folk finger-style ballads as well as the rockiest tracks from the new record Plain Sight," said frontman Tyler Messick on Facebook.

First, at the Trailside Café in Mount Stewart, P.E.I. the band joins P.E.I.'s Liam Corcoran, former frontman for popular P.E.I. band Two Hours Traffic, who is promoting his new solo album Nevahland. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here.

Then, Museum Pieces heads to Charlottetown to play The Sportsman's Club in Charlottetown starting at 10 p.m. with Prism Shores and Fantasy Eye for a night of psych rock. Admission is $10 at the door.

4. Take dad out to eat

Trailside has a Father's Day Brunch with P.E.I. artist Nick Doneff. There are two seatings — 10 a.m and 12:15 p.m. Choose from three options and unlimited tea or coffee. Admission is $22. To make a reservation call (902) 394-3626.

The hip of beef buffet at the New London Community Complex is always a popular Father's Day event — get out and meet your neighbours after a long winter indoors. (New London Community Complex/Facebook)

There's a Father's Day Buffet at the New London Community Complex serving hip of beef and home-made desserts. Seatings at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and $12 for kids six to 12 years. Call (902) 886-2599 for reservations.

The Mill in New Glasgow is hosting lunches both Saturday and Sunday as a fundraiser for the annual River Clyde Pageant. $25 for a three course meal with coffee & tea — details here.

5. Rising Stars

The Indian River Festival Youth Legacy Celebration takes place at Historic St. Mary's Church in Indian River on Sunday afternoon from 3 to 6 p.m.

The winners of this year's provincial music festival present a concert Sunday afternoon at historic St. Mary's Church in Indian River, P.E.I. (Indian River Festival/Facebook)

It features the winners of P.E.I.'s provincial music festival along with flutist Naomi Ford of New Brunswick, the 2018 recipient of Debut Atlantic's Award for Musical Excellence.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

6. Variety concert

Sunday there's a variety concert at the Benevolent Irish Society Hall on North River Road, featuring fiddling, guitar and step dancing as well as a singalong.

Taylor Johnston from Vernon River, P.E.I., is one of the featured acts for Sunday night's concert at the B.I.S. (Submitted by Mary Ellen Callaghan)

It'll be co-hosted by B.I.S. President Patrick Fitzgerald and Cian O Morain, with performances by O Morain and his partner Mary McGillivray, P.E.I. singer-songwriter Taylor Johnston, fiddler Sheila MacKenzie, step dancer Bethany Pineau and from Ireland, traditional Irish guitar students Brian Byrne and Patrick Crehan.

Doors open at 6 p.m and the show starts at 7. Admission is $15 at the door, $5 for kids 12 and under.

7. Father's Day Concert

Sunday at the Souris Legion starting at 7 p.m., a Father's Day concert features more than a dozen performers including Frank Whitty, Art Perry, Ben Mitsuk, Cameron and Liam Kelly, the band Killin' Time and more.

Admission is pay what you will and donations for the food bank are welcome.

