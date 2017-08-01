The temperature on P.E.I. was a little above average and there was a little less rain than usual, but it was the way the rain fell that was the biggest part of the weather story for the month.

July saw 68.8 mm of rain at Charlottetown Airport, 87 per cent of the norm, but more than 90 per cent of that fell in just two days.

July 2: 17.6 mm.

July 21: 45.2 mm.

July total: 68.8 mm.

Despite the near normal total, because of the way the rain fell, CBC meteorologist Brennan Allen describes the month as very dry for P.E.L

The pattern was similar in June, with rainfall a little below normal but close to 70 per cent of that rain falling on two days.

Not uncommon

While the rainfall pattern tended toward the extreme this July, the pattern is not all that unusual.

"Rainfall in the summer tends to be more localized and spotty as convective showers or thunderstorms make up a larger portion of the monthly rainfall in the summer," said Allen.

"Seeing significant rain in one or two bursts isn't uncommon."

'Even though the rainfall is near normal, the ground/soil conditions don't reflect that.' - Brennan Allen

But there are issues with that kind of rainfall pattern, he said.

First, the rain is localized. Not all of the province saw the 45.2 mm on July 21 that Charlottetown Airport did.

Second, when the rain comes down that fast, it doesn't get a chance to soak in.

"A lot of the water will run off into rivers, lakes and the ocean before the ground has a chance to absorb it," said Allen.

"Even though the rainfall is near normal, the ground/soil conditions don't reflect that."

The long-range forecast, said Allen, suggests August will be dry as well.

The average daily high at Charlottetown Airport in July was 23.6 C, a little above the average 23.3 C.