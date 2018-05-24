Girl imagines a Canada, and will represent P.E.I. in Winnipeg
'You can be friends with anybody'
A nine-year-old girl from Charlottetown will be P.E.I.'s ambassador next week at a ceremony in Winnipeg celebrating reconciliation.
Julia Fitzgerald entered a drawing, sharing her vision of what reconciliation can be in a national contest called Imagine a Canada. The contest was open to students across the country, with a representative selected from every province.
Fitzgerald learned about truth and reconciliation and the residential school system in her Grade 4 class at the Montessori school in Charlottetown before creating her drawing.
"They talked about people leaving their homes and they were scared, and being forced to learn a new culture," she said.
For her drawing, she focused on the idea of friendship.
"You can be friends with anybody, no matter who it is."
