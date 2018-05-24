Skip to Main Content
Girl imagines a Canada, and will represent P.E.I. in Winnipeg

Notifications

New

Girl imagines a Canada, and will represent P.E.I. in Winnipeg

A nine-year-old girl from Charlottetown will be P.E.I.'s ambassador next week at a ceremony in Winnipeg celebrating reconciliation.

'You can be friends with anybody'

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
'I drew two people and they're running down a hill and they're friends,' says Julia Fitzgerald. (Julia Fitzgerald)

A nine-year-old girl from Charlottetown will be P.E.I.'s ambassador next week at a ceremony in Winnipeg celebrating reconciliation.

Julia Fitzgerald entered a drawing, sharing her vision of what reconciliation can be in a national contest called Imagine a Canada. The contest was open to students across the country, with a representative selected from every province.

Julia Fitzgerald is excited to attend the reconciliation celebration in Winnipeg. (Matt Rainnie/CBC)

Fitzgerald learned about truth and reconciliation and the residential school system in her Grade 4 class at the Montessori school in Charlottetown before creating her drawing.

"They talked about people leaving their homes and they were scared, and being forced to learn a new culture," she said.

For her drawing, she focused on the idea of friendship.

"You can be friends with anybody, no matter who it is."

More P.E.I. news

With files from Island Morning

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us